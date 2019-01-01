Manchester City’s Tom Dele-Bashiru leads Nigeria U20’s World Cup squad

The likes of Ikouwem Utin and Kingsley Michael will all be on the plane as Paul Aigbogun eyes glory in Poland this month

have announced their squad for the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in , with ’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh making the cut.

The Flying Eagles will be making their 12th appearance on the global scene having finished fourth during the U20 staged in Niger Republic.

Wikki Tourist's Adeshina Gata and IK Start's Aremu Afeez – who featured during the qualifying series – alongside Pascal Durugbor were axed from the squad.

Aigbogun’s squad boasts of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.

Nigeria have been zoned in Group D alongside , and the United States. They begin their campaign against on March 24 at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy.

A second place finish at 1989 and 2005 remains the country’s best finish in the history of the competition.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Olawale Oremade (Kwara United; Jonathan Zaccala (Triestina FC, )

Article continues below

Defenders: Valentine Ozornwafor ( FC); Aliu Salawudeen (Amuneke Academy); Igoh Ogbu (Rosenborg BK, Norway); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Muhammad Rabiu (Plateau United); Jamil Muhammad ( )

Midfielders: Nnamdi Ofoborh (AFC Bournemouth, ); Eletu Peter (Prince Kazeem FC); Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City, England); Kingsley Michael (AC Perugia, Italy); Effiom Maxwell (Enyimba FC); Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United); Collins Sor (Oasis FC)

Forwards: Jerome Adams (Sogndal IL, Norway); Tijani Muhammed (FC Banik Ostrava, ); Henry Offia (IK Sirius Uppsala, ); Chinonso Emeka (Club Brookhouse, England); Success Makanjuola (Water FC)