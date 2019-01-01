Manchester City’s Tom Dele-Bashiru leads Nigeria U20’s World Cup squad
Nigeria have announced their squad for the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, with Manchester City’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh making the cut.
The Flying Eagles will be making their 12th appearance on the global scene having finished fourth during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Niger Republic.
Wikki Tourist's Adeshina Gata and IK Start's Aremu Afeez – who featured during the qualifying series – alongside Pascal Durugbor were axed from the squad.
Aigbogun’s squad boasts of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.
Nigeria have been zoned in Group D alongside Qatar, Ukraine and the United States. They begin their campaign against Qatar on March 24 at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy.
A second place finish at Saudi Arabia 1989 and Netherlands 2005 remains the country’s best finish in the history of the competition.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Olawale Oremade (Kwara United; Jonathan Zaccala (Triestina FC, Italy)
Defenders: Valentine Ozornwafor (Enyimba FC); Aliu Salawudeen (Amuneke Academy); Igoh Ogbu (Rosenborg BK, Norway); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Muhammad Rabiu (Plateau United); Jamil Muhammad (Kano Pillars)
Midfielders: Nnamdi Ofoborh (AFC Bournemouth, England); Eletu Peter (Prince Kazeem FC); Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City, England); Kingsley Michael (AC Perugia, Italy); Effiom Maxwell (Enyimba FC); Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United); Collins Sor (Oasis FC)
Forwards: Jerome Adams (Sogndal IL, Norway); Tijani Muhammed (FC Banik Ostrava, Czech Republic); Henry Offia (IK Sirius Uppsala, Sweden); Chinonso Emeka (Club Brookhouse, England); Success Makanjuola (Water FC)