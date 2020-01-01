Manchester City vs Leicester City ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Pep Guardiola doesn’t have his strongest squad at his disposal, but will still look to make it count against the determined Foxes

will be looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins in their opening two games when they host at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Latest Odds

The Citizens have won six of their last seven Premier League games against the Foxes and are favourites to win at odds of (1.32) with ZEbet.

Leicester have lost in each of their lost four trips to the Etihad Stadium and are clear underdogs here at (8.55).

The last time these two sides played out a draw was in the 2015-16 season and another one is priced at (5.65).

Manchester City vs Leicester City Team News

Pep Guardiola has a long list of players absent - Sergio Aguero (knee injury), Joao Cancelo (foot injury), Gabriel Jesus (muscle injury), Bernardo Silva (muscle injury), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle injury, while Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte are in quarantine after contracting coronavirus.

Brendan Rodgers will have to do without Filip Benkovic (hip injury), Wilfred Ndidi (groin injury) and Ricardo Pereira (knee injury).

Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester City have never lost their opening home match in any of their last 25 top-flight campaigns (W16 D9), with their last such defeat coming in the 1989-90 campaign against (1-2).

Leicester have never won their opening three matches in a single top-flight campaign before – the last time the Foxes did so in any division was in the 1922-23 second tier.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Tips and Predictions

City are unbeaten in their previous 11 home league games (W10, D1) and have conceded just one goal across their last seven PL matches at the Etihad. Their last three of such fixtures have seen a goal inside the opening 15 minutes.

Banking on them to open the proceedings on Sunday afternoon is quoted at (1.29).

Manchester City to score first at (1.29) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.