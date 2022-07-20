Manchester City vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Manchester City are ready to begin their pre-season tour with a friendly against Club America at the NRG Stadium on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to defend their Premier League title in the 2022-23 campaign, and they are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.
They have got added quality reinforcements in the form of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez, with supporters now eager to watch all of them in action.
Manchester City vs Club America date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Club America
Date:
July 21, 2022
Kick-off:
1:30 am BST / 8:30 pm ET
How to watch Manchester City vs Club America on TV and live stream online
The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream via the official app of Manchester City on CITY+.
TV channel
Online stream
N/A
CITY+
Manchester City squad and team news
Haaland could make his City debut against Club America. Guardiola will likely also want to give some minutes to Phillips and Alvarez.
The Spanish tactician will be eager to try out various combinations with his new players before the new Premier League season kicks off on August 6.
"We cannot put too much pressure on these players. We need to get them houses, and apartments in Manchester, and in the sessions what we want them to do will increase," Guardiola has said of the new signings.
“The first impressions of Julian, Kalvin, Erling, and Stefan were really good – they seem like good people. Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics."
However, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones will be unavailable as they did not travel to the United States because of their vaccination status.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stefan Ortega, Ederson, Scott Carson
Defenders
Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, Finley Burns
Midfielders
Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee
Forwards
Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Kayky, Cole Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Ben Knight
Club America squad and team news
Club America head into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Mason Mount struck late to hand a narrow win to the Blues after Timo Werner opened the scoring.
America have made five new signings in the summer, including Uruguyan international Jonathan Rodriguez from Al Nassr.
They have started their Mexican Apertura season with a draw against Atlas and are currently 11th in the table with four points from three matches. Manager Fernando Ortiz made seven changes against Chelsea from their win over Toluca and is expected to go for rotation once again.
Mexican national team keeper Guillermo Ochoa should start along with former Barcelona midfielder Jonathan dos Santos.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa, Fernando Tapia, Oscar Jimenez
Defenders
Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere, Sebastian Martinez, Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Miguel Layun, Emilio Lara
Midfielders
Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Iker Moreno, Mauricio Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdes, Salvador Reyes, Karel Campos, Jesus Escoboza
Forwards
Roger Martinez, Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Vinas, Francisco Garcia, Javier Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Jurgen Damm, Roman Martinez
