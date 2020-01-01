Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Carabao Cup final team news, prediction, key stats

Fresh from their midweek masterclass against Real Madrid, can City retain their League Cup title?

bounced back to defeat in action on Wednesday, but can they now see off in Sunday’s final to retain their title?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

It’s been a season full of challenges for both of these two clubs, with Villa unlikely finalists amidst a relegation battle while City have watched on as a rampant side have all but clinched their Premier League crown and broken records aplenty.

However, one of these two will change the narrative on Sunday when the first major silverware of 2020—the Carabao Cup—comes up for grabs.

City are the overwhelming favourites, not least because of their sensational performance in midweek, as they came from behind to defeat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu and take control of their Champions League tie.

Isco capitalised on some slack defending to put Madrid ahead but a Gabriel Jesus header and a penalty from Kevin De Bruyne left the away side in the driver’s seat ahead of the second leg.

It would have been an injustice had City failed to secure a result, having looked comfortable throughout.

Credit must go to Pep Guardiola, who gambled with his personnel and approach, and still edged possession, took more shots and had more shots on target.

Crucially, he left Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling out of his starting line-up, ensuring all three remain fresh for Sunday’s showdown.

There was one negative for City—the second-half injury withdrawal of Aymeric Laporte, with Fernandinho coming off the bench to replace him in defence—although they remain overwhelming favourites to clinch a third successive League Cup title at Wembley.

"After five months injured in this scenario it's so demanding,” Guardiola told BT Sport. "Fernandinho came in and did incredibly well. I'm so proud.

"This is the first step. It's not over. We can enjoy the moment,” he added. "On Sunday we have a final.

“We'll keep going in the Premier League and prepare for the second game against Real Madrid."

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Team News

The aforementioned Laporte is unlikely to return after his latest setback, while Sterling has recovered from injury and after being fit enough for the bench in midweek, could start.

Fernandinho will likely retain his place in defence alongside Nicolas Otamendi, with John Stones and Eric Garcia other options for Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Sterling appear well placed to start as a front three, with Mahrez dropping to the bench.

Leroy Sane is an injury absence for City, although their fitness concerns pale in comparison to the Villains’ problems.

The Midlanders are without first-choice trio Wesley, Tom Heaton and John McGinn, while Jed Steer is also out and Anwar El Ghazi is doubtful.

Don’t be surprised if Dean Smith rings the changes after last weekend’s defeat by , with midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Conor Hourihane contenders to come into the side.

Tanzanian Mbwana Samatta may start alongside Jack Grealish as Villa’s main attacking threat.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Key Facts & Stats

Sunday's match is the 60th League Cup final, with Villa and City meeting four times previously in the competition. Intriguingly, the Villains have three wins, with only one for City.

The Midlanders also have more experience in the final, having been here nine times, with only Liverpool (12) having played in more.

While City are attempting to win their third consecutive League Cup, Villa are five-time winners, even if their last success came against in 1996.

Even that can’t match City’s might in the competition though, with the club gunning for a seventh title, which would take them one behind Liverpool’s record.

In terms of recent form between these two sides, City have the upper hand, having won seven of their last eight matches against Villa, conceding just three goals.

Aguero could be the player to watch; he’s scored nine goals in his last five starts against Villa in the Premier League, including January’s hat-trick in the 6-1 victory, and he’ll surely relish the prospect of coming up against Smith’s side once again.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

How can we not look beyond City for this one?

They were excellent in midweek, have fearsome strength in depth going forward, and have a magnificent track record in knockout competitions.

The manner in which they eviscerated in last year’s final should cause concern for the Midlanders, while even Laporte’s injury setback shouldn’t slow them down too much.

Villa’s recent form has been miserable, and it would take a magnificent reversal of fortunes for them to keep the contest alive into the second half, let alone avoid defeat in 90 minutes.