Manchester City set to resume training amid Covid-19 outbreak at club

After a round of testing that produced no new positives, the club will return to the training pitch on Wednesday

have confirmed that the club's first team are set to resume training on Wednesday amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

City's Premier League match against Everton on Monday was postponed due to the outbreak, but the club have now been cleared to resume training.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that first team training will resume at City Football Academy this afternoon," a club statement read.

"The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases.

"Safety remains our number one priority, and the Club will continue to proceed with great caution.

"The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming.

"The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps.

"Everyone at Manchester City continues to wish speedy recoveries to all of our colleagues who remain in self isolation following their positive tests."

