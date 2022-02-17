Manchester City’s Mahrez sends Tottenham warning after five-star Champions League display

Riyad Mahrez has warned Tottenham Hotspur that Manchester City are focused on extending their 15-game unbeaten Premier League run on Saturday.

Man City are yet to taste defeat in the English top-flight since October 30 (vs. Crystal Palace) and they lead the league table with 63 points after 25 games.

Following their dominant outing in the Champions League where they defeated Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on Tuesday, Mahrez said they are not carried away by the result and they are preparing for Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

“But the next game at home, we are going to have the same focus and the same type of game. We are going to try to win again. The Champions League is not easy and not like a league,” the Algeria captain told the club’s website.

"You have to be there in so many things and we have to be strong and arrive at the end.

“On Tuesday we won, we played a great match. We scored five goals, and this is the way to carry on in the next games.

“Now it's time to focus on the Premier League and try to play a good game against Tottenham.”

Earlier this season, Spurs defeated Manchester City 1-0, one of their two Premier League defeats so far this season.

Mahrez who is City’s top scorer in this campaign with 17 goals across all competitions, is expecting tougher games as the club aim for their maiden Champions League glory.

Article continues below

“We have the pressure in every match, but we don't think much about that,” he continued. “Winning this competition [the Champions League] is very far from now, we go match by match.

“The Champions League is never easy and the quality is higher, especially in the knockout games. We came here very focused.

“There is still another game to play and this season in the Champions League there is no away goal [rule], it is not like before."