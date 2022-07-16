Manchester City forward Mahrez's hilarious response to fan who spotted his cracked phone

The Algeria captain saw the funny side to the request by the supporter who urged him to get a new handset

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez gave a hilarious response to a fan who hinted he should buy another phone after spotting him with a cracked one as he was heading to the team’s pre-season tour of the United States on Saturday.

“Off to US,” Mahrez posted online, accompanying the comment with a photo of himself carrying his bags while holding his phone before adding, “Yes I know,” with a shame emoji, in reference to a photo that zoomed into his cracked phone.

The image got fans talking with some not bothered while others wondered how the millionaire footballer could not get another phone.

“Mahrez you have the money,” said one fan and the Algeria captain responded: “Was waiting for the new contract.”

Was waiting for the new contract 👀😂 https://t.co/lqfwg9mHdL — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022

The former Leicester City winger signed a new two-year contract with the Cityzens on Friday, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2025 after his initial deal was set to end in 2023.

"I've enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It's a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club," said Mahrez, who joined City from Leicester in July 2018 for £60m which made him the most expensive African player.

Mahrez, who has won three Premier League titles in four seasons at Manchester, had his most productive campaign last term, emerging as the club’s top scorer with 24 goals and nine assists in 47 games as City won the title while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

He is rated highly by City manager Pep Guardiola, who recently termed him a big-game player due to his ability to cope with pressure.

“I try to push him a lot,” Guardiola told the Manchester City website about Mahrez last month.

“We struggle together because I know the quality he has and he’s a player I admire for the fact he handles the pressure. He likes to play in the biggest stages. It’s difficult to find that and players like him,” added the Spanish tactician.

“Not just me, the whole club has an incredibly high opinion of him and his quality, no doubt about that. He’s an exceptional player. He’s a player that many teams would like to have.”

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winner is not the first African footballer to have a cracked phone as Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane also made headlines after being spotted with one in 2019 during his time at Liverpool.

Mahrez, who scored 48 goals in 179 games in five-and-a-half years at Leicester, has 63 strikes to his name in 189 matches for Guardiola’s side.