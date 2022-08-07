Manchester City fans gush over Haaland & De Bruyne: 'They will cause chaos in the Premier League'

The Norway and Belgium internationals were in superb form as the Citizens beat the Hammers in Sunday’s league encounter

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne’s displays in Manchester City’s 2-0 triumph over West Ham United on Sunday have sent fans into a frenzy.

While the Norway international bagged a brace on his Premier League debut, the Belgian put up a magnificent performance as he held sway in the Citizens’ midfield.

With his assist, De Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in his 12 English top-flight starts against the Hammers, with the former Chelsea player scoring three and assisting six more.

As soon as referee Michael Oliver sounded his final whistle, fans stormed social media to laud the duo’s contributions against David Moyes’ men.

Thanks to his double act, records tumbled for Haaland. First, he became the second debutant in Premier League history to both win a penalty and then successfully convert it, after Alexandre Pato for Chelsea in April 2016.

Also, the striker became only the second player to score a brace on their debut for City in the league after Sergio Aguero in August 2011.

These made fans wax lyrical about him.



