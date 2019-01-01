Manchester City extends partnership with PZ Cussons

The Citizens have renewed their part with the soap brand as club’s official personal care partner

Reigning English Premier League champions have its partnership with PZ Cussons’ soap brand, Premier Cool to be the Club’s Official Personal Care Partner in .

The announcement was made at an event in Nigeria during the club’s global trophy tour.

Through this partnership, Premier Cool has released City-branded personal care products in Nigeria, as well as digital and on-pack promotions to engage with fans and consumers.

Premier Cool has also hosted football training sessions across Nigeria, hosted by City coaches and using the club’s football methodologies.

Premier Cool was launched in Nigeria in 2010 and has recently been relaunched to the market.

“Nigeria is an exciting market for Manchester City – the passion for football is huge and City’s fanbase is growing rapidly,” said senior vice president of partnerships for City Football Group, Damian Willoughby.

“This partnership with PZ Cussons is bringing City right into people’s homes and we are excited to further grow our presence in Nigeria alongside the Premier Cool brand.”

In his own remark, Brand and Activation Manager Eniola Ogunlade expressed his take on the renewed pact.

“After working seamlessly together for the past four years, we can proudly say that it has been a mutually beneficial relationship,” he said.

“This renewed partnership is a confirmation of the immense faith Premier Cool and Manchester City have in each other, as we continue to find innovative ways to offer greater opportunities to our consumers and football fans alike.

“As you are aware, we have just relaunched the Premier Cool brand to offer even greater value with more variants, and renewing our partnership with the current Premier League champions tells you we mean business and that of course, we want to stay winning.

“We are very much excited about this next chapter and all I can say is our consumers should expect many more amazing opportunities.”

After silencing 3-0 in Tuesday’s League Cup game, Pep Guardiola’s men face on Saturday as they continue to push harder towards retaining last season’s diadem.