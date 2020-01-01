Manchester City boss Guardiola provides update on Mahrez's injury

The Catalan tactician has indicated there aren't any serious problems with the Algeria international

manager Pep Guardiola has stated Riyad Mahrez has recovered from the discomfort he felt in their 4-0 fourth-round win over on Sunday.

The 28-year old was in evident pain when he was subject to a rash tackle by Joe Bryan.

As a precaution, Guardiola substituted Mahrez and on came Raheem Sterling in his place.

Joao Cancelo was the other City player to feel discomfort late in the game in his ankle.

"Riyad recovered well from his kick and Joao Cancelo had a big kick with some injury on his ankle," Guardiola told the press after the game.

"We will see how they recover in the next days."

City take on rivals next in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. They hold a comfortable 3-1 away win from the first leg.