Manchester City boss Guardiola: Mahrez’s ability is not from me, but from his mum and dad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed Riyad Mahrez’s scoring ability is natural which he got from ‘his mum and dad’.

Mahrez is currently enjoying his best scoring season at the Etihad Stadium since his permanent signing from Leicester City in 2018 as he has raked in 21 goals and six assists in 33 matches so far.

Sunday's brace in the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United means the Algeria captain has also been directly involved in 101 goals for the Citizens (60 goals and 41 assists).

When asked about how he has improved Mahrez at the club, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: "You are mistaken with what you said about improving players.

"Riyad was the best player when they won the league at Leicester.

"The quality belongs to them. I just try as a manager to make them feel together and the movements they do together can increase their abilities.

"The ability comes from his mum and dad, so I cannot help them. The goals belong to them - I cannot do anything."

Mahrez, on his part, said he is focused on helping City who lead the Premier League table, six points ahead of Liverpool.

He is the club’s joint-top scorer in the English top-flight alongside Raheem Sterling with 10 goals.

"I don't know if I am a great goalscorer but I am trying to help the team as much as I can every game," Mahrez said.

"This season I am more efficient but it is because of the work we are doing in training.

"I am trying to be more in the box and trying to be involved everywhere to try to score goals and help the team. That is the only thing I am trying to do.

"It was very good, especially the second half. We totally controlled the second half. When we are like that it is difficult to take us [on]. That is our identity and we have to keep it.

"We are happy to win and we give a hug to each other and congratulate each other because it was a tough game and we did a good job."