'We weren't worried' - Man Utd’s Greenwood says hard work paid off with confidence-boosting Brighton winner

The forward netted just his second Premier League goal of the season against the Seagulls

Mason Greenwood headed Manchester United’s winner against Brighton and says that his hard work on the training ground paid off with the goal.

Brighton went to Old Trafford and took a shock lead through Danny Welbeck, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to turn the game around in the second half.

The teenager, meanwhile, notched the decisive effort with his head – something he says he has been working hard on behind the scenes.

What was said?

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “It's a confidence booster, I've not scored as many in the Premier League. I scored a header tonight which is something I've been working on a lot behind the scenes.”

Indeed, it was just Greenwood’s second league goal of the season while he has scored six in 40 matches overall. This compares to his respective tallies of 10 and 17 last term.

Greenwood on Brighton match

More broadly on the game, he said: “It was a hard night. When they scored the first goal, we knew we had to react and put in a better performance. Everyone was excellent in the second half.

"I don't think we started very well but we knew we had to switch on and be focused. We should have started that from the moment we came out, but it's a good three points. There was a lot of men behind the ball and we had to have that creative spark.

Article continues below

“Credit to Brighton. They scored the first goal, defended well and held us off. We had to break them down and we did that eventually.

“We weren't worried. We knew we had the quality on the pitch. Everyone kept their heads. There's a lot to play for.”

Further Reading