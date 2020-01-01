‘Man Utd won’t be the only side keen on Kane’ – Spurs striker should give Mourinho time, says Redknapp

There has been talk of the England international making a record-breaking move to Old Trafford, but no exit door has been opened in north London

will not be the only side keen on Harry Kane, says Jamie Redknapp, with the striker urged to give Jose Mourinho time to make his mark in north London before considering a move elsewhere.

Speculation regarding a switch away from Spurs continues to build around a prolific frontman.

Those at Old Trafford are said to be considering a record-breaking £200 million ($249m) transfer package, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring further firepower into his ranks with the Red Devils.

Kane has hinted that the day may be coming for him to open himself up to offers, with the 26-year-old eager to end his long wait for major honours.

Redknapp can understand why the captain may be mulling over his future, but has urged him to weigh up his options carefully before walking away from the club that made him what he is.

The former Tottenham midfielder told the Daily Mail: “Since my Instagram live chat with Harry Kane two weeks ago, there has been a lot of speculation about his future. We were talking about winning trophies and what he wants from his career, and he left the door open to leaving Tottenham.

“Kane wasn't being disrespectful — he was being honest. He had taken me on a tour of the room he was in, showing me his Premier League and World Cup Golden Boots. But he wants to win trophies, not individual awards.

“If he doesn't feel Tottenham can help him achieve that, then, of course, he will consider his options. Loyalty and ambition are the two things this 26-year-old has to weigh up. More clubs than Manchester United would be interested in him.

“Who wouldn't want Harry Kane leading their line? Not only is he a fantastic goalscorer, he is also the sort of guy you want in your dressing room.

“Should Kane stay or go? With Jose Mourinho having only taken over in November, I'd give Tottenham the summer's transfer window to prove their ambition to him. If they make progress, then maybe he will stay for longer.”

Kane has netted 181 goals in 278 games for Spurs and is currently tied to a contract through to 2024.