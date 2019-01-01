Man Utd will see the best of 'really special' Alexis in 2019 - Herrera

The Chilean forward has struggled to produce his best since joining the Red Devils, but an Old Trafford team-mate believes he is ready to ignite

Alexis Sanchez remains a “really special player”, says Ander Herrera, with Manchester United set to see the best of the Chilean forward in 2019.

A high-profile switch to Old Trafford has not gone to plan for the South American, who arrived from Arsenal in January 2018.

Twelve testing months have seen him deliver just four goals to spark serious questions of his value and future.

United have, however, kept faith in a player who has also suffered a series of niggling knocks, with there a belief on their part that Sanchez will come good.

Herrera is among those to share that opinion, with the Spaniard telling MUTV ahead of an FA Cup reunion for the ex-Gunners star with his former club: “He did amazing for them.

“He was the best player for them every single season he was there, so I think Arsenal fans will receive him in a good way, because he has been fantastic for them.

“He has given everything and now we have him. Now we want to enjoy him. His character makes him a really special player and I think we are going to see the best of Alexis in 2019.”

Sanchez and United are due at Emirates Stadium on Friday.

A heavyweight fourth-round clash will have plenty riding on it, with the Red Devils and Arsenal determined to get their hands on silverware this season.

Herrera has enjoyed success in the FA Cup before, netting on his first appearance in the competition against Yeovil back in 2015 before going on to lift the trophy a year later.

He added on his desire to form part of another trophy quest: “I really like this competition.

“I like the way English football organise this competition. It’s very exciting, it’s very emotional for the fans, for everyone.

“In Spain, the games are two legs, because you have to play at home and you have to play away, but, in England, the fact you have to play only one game and, in case you draw, you have the replay makes the competition very, very emotional and very exciting.

“I have very good memories. I have lost the final, I have won a final.

“I have played in some of the stadiums, all the stadiums, also in some of the stadiums of lower teams, so I really like this competition. I think the atmosphere is always really, really good.”