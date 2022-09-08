Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Man Utd against Real Sociedad on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United are looking for their fifth win on the trot as they welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford for a Europa League Group E contest on Thursday. United's big-money signing Antony wowed with a goal on his debut in the 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend and with Cristiano Ronaldo 'ready to start', it will be a tough ask for Sociedad, who are likely to be without Robin Le Normand.

The Red Devils appear to have turned a corner under Erik ten Hag following a desperate start to the campaign and they will be eager to carry their domestic form into Europe.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Date: September 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 9) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Man Utd and Real Sociedad on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV

Manchester United squad & team news

United haven't registered Brandon Williams for the Europa League fixture, with Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri also unavailable for selection.

Luke Shaw was named on the bench against Arsenal, while Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are looking for a way to fit in the XI in the event Ten Hag would want to make a few rotations. Martin Dubravka will also look forward to his club debut in between the sticks.

Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford were taken off in the weekend tie, with Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro at hand to move into the XI.

Man Utd possible XI: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Garnacho, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

Real Sociedad squad and team news

Defender Robin Le Normand is is a doubt on account of a stress fracture in his foot, while Mikel Oyarzabal, Martin Merquelanz and Carlos Fernandez are ruled out for the tie.

Returning from a hamstring issue, Diego Rico made it to the bench in the Atletico draw on Saturday. Umar Sadiq can give Mohamed-Ali Cho and Alexander Sorloth a run for their money in attack as David Silva returns to Manchester in the number 10 position.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth