Man Utd team news: Solskjaer offers latest on Cavani & Pogba ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Red Devils boss gave an update on his squad's availability ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night

Edinson Cavani should be fit enough to make Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night but Paul Pogba is still not available.

The Uruguayan has missed the last two league games with a muscle injury but could be in line to return for the midweek trip to Selhurst Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to have to wait a little while longer for Pogba to be available again, however, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained in the draw with Everton.

What's been said?

Solskjaer gave an update on his squad on Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters: "We've had a training session this morning, it was a light one.

"There’s a couple of doubts for tomorrow that we will have to give as much time as possible. Edinson has trained, that's good, let's hope there's no reaction after the session and hopefully he will travel to the squad."

On Pogba, he added: "Paul is still not ready for us. He's feeling better but he's not been training with the team yet so he's definitely not travelling down to London."

How many games has Pogba missed?

The Frenchman was in fine form before he suffered an injury in the 3-3 draw against Everton at Old Trafford on February and he has been missing ever since then.

In total, Pogba has missed six games and Solskjaer has not put a timeframe on when the midfielder will be able to return to action.

What other team news is there?

The United manager also gave an update on Phil Jones. The defender has not played this season and it seems unlikely he will be involved before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Solskjaer said: "With Phil he's working really hard but he’s had a couple of setbacks and it’s that kind of injury you have to be patient with and give him time, I know all about these injuries.

"I'm not sure [how long he'll be out for], how long is a piece of rope? That's how I felt when I came back, give him absolutely every chance to get back this season, if not hopefully for the start of next season."

