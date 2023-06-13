Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe not the only frontrunners as several minority investors still in contention

According to reports, several minority investors are still waiting to hear back about the outcome of their bids to invest in Manchester United.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim still lead charge

But several minority bids still in contention

Process moving along slowly

WHAT HAPPENED? British chemical tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim have both made high-profile public bids to buy United, with the Glazers and their bank representatives Raine Group yet to make a decision on the future of the club. On top of these well-documented ownership bids, there are also several minority investors still waiting to hear back about the outcome of their offers to purchase a stake in the club, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN's report states that a number of potential minority stakeholders have put proposals forward, including US investment firm Carlyle, hedge fund Elliott Management, and American investment group Ares Management Corporation. Meanwhile, Ratcliffe's bid is for a majority stake that would see the Glazers remain in part control, and Sheikh Jassim's offer is for 100% of the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Qatari billionaire was recently rumoured to have a new bid on the table worth close to the Glazers' asking price of £6 billion. But talks seem to have stalled, and fans and staff at the club are growing increasingly impatient when it comes to the ownership situation at Old Trafford. Whether there will be new majority stakeholders on board by the start of the 2023-24 season remains to be seen - with these minority investment offers still in contention of being selected.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Qib.com.qa

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? While Ratcliffe and Jassim battle it out off the pitch for ownership of the club, manager Erik ten Hag will be turning his focus to next season. United will hope to build on a good campaign that saw them reach the FA Cup final, while also qualify for the Champions League and win the League Cup.