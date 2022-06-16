'Man Utd are struggling' – Lack of transfer movement costing Ten Hag precious time in Red Devils rebuild

Gary Neville has warned those at Old Trafford that they are already in danger of being left behind by big-spending Premier League rivals

Manchester United are “struggling to get business done” in the summer transfer window, claims Gary Neville, with the Red Devils warned that a lack of movement on the recruitment front is costing new boss Erik ten Hag precious time.

Plenty of movement was predicted at Old Trafford as a Dutch tactician takes the reins and an underperforming squad is overhauled, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic having been allowed to leave as free agents.

There have been no new arrivals outside of the dugout, though, and Neville fears that – with Liverpool and Manchester City getting big-money deals for Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland pushed through – United are in danger of being left further behind by rivals that they already trail.

Are Man Utd being left behind?

Neville has said on Twitter as little substance is found to the endless rounds of rumours at Old Trafford: “I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done.

“The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving.

“ETH [Ten Hag] needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him. [Fingers crossed] it happens soon!”

I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! 🤞🏻 it happens soon! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

While no fresh faces have been welcomed into the arrivals lounge at Old Trafford, there is plenty of speculation to be found regarding potential new recruits.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a top target for United – as a player that Ten Hag knows well from his time at Ajax – but no agreement is in place for a Netherlands international that GOAL has learned could be prised from Camp Nou for around €60 million (£51m/$62m).

Another creative talent with ties to Ajax that the Red Devils continue to be linked with is Brazil international Antony, with the 22-year-old winger considered to be ready for a move away from the Eredivisie.

Christian Eriksen could also be drafted in to help carry a playmaking burden, with the Danish midfielder available as a free agent after reaching the end of a short-term contract at Brentford.

Article continues below

Going back to Ajax, and Jurrien Timber is considered to be a potentially shrewd addition for the Red Devils at centre-half – while he can also fill in at right-back.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres also continues to generate talk of interest from Manchester, as does West Ham holding midfielder Declan Rice, while Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries may be lined up to join fellow Dutchman Ten Hag in the Premier League.

Further reading