‘Man Utd should sign goal machine Cavani’ – Van Persie calls for PSG raid & another playmaker deal from Red Devils

The former frontman believes a prolific performer looking for the exits at Parc des Princes should be taken to Old Trafford in the next window

should be looking to bring in “goal machine” Edinson Cavani when the summer transfer window opens, says Robin van Persie.

The prolific Paris Saint-Germain striker came close to securing a move away from France in January.

He was, however, to see the deadline pass with no deal put in place.

More teams

That has kept the door open for the likes of United to piece together a suitable package which will entice the experienced Uruguayan to .

Van Persie feels the Red Devils should be doing all they can to land Cavani as he is a proven performer at the very highest level.

United are said to still be in the market for another frontman, having only taken Odion Ighalo on loan over the winter, and PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer could be the man they turn to.

Quizzed on who he would target if calling the shots at Old Trafford, former Red Devils striker Van Persie told SPORTbible: “Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani; he's very fit, he's a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at , PSG and .

“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season. I've watched him play, I've played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer. He lives by scoring goals so I'd go for him.”

It is not just in the final third of the field, though, that Van Persie feels United should be looking to add.

A big-money deal was done for Bruno Fernandes in January, and the Portugal international midfielder has settled quickly in new surroundings to offer an immediate return on the faith shown in him.

Questions do, however, continue to be asked of Paul Pogba’s future and Van Persie feels another creative influence will be required in order to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side forward.

The Dutchman added: “Maybe one midfielder in a playmaker role.

Article continues below

“Though to be fair I watched Bruno Fernandes against and he looks very good to me, very silky.

“But I would add one other one to put next to him, then with one player who stops the opponent attacking, that is what I like to see. I like to play with five attacking, creative-minded players.”

Fernandes starred for United on his most recent outing, as were swept aside 3-0, and the Red Devils are very much back in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification which would make future recruitment easier.