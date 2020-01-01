‘Man Utd should be allowed to sign Ighalo cover’ – Berbatov still hoping Nigerian striker stays

The former Red Devils striker believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given the chance to do an emergency deal if his ranks are depleted

should be allowed to bring in another striker if Odion Ighalo is forced to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of his loan agreement, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils are in danger of seeing their ranks depleted before the Premier League resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A short-term deal was done to bring Ighalo onto their books in January, with the plan being for him to aid the collective cause through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

An unscheduled delay to the programme in means that the Nigerian’s loan is due to expire after taking in just eight games.

United had been hoping to put a permanent transfer in place, but there has been no movement there and Ighalo is due to return to China on May 30.

Berbatov hopes a compromise can still be reached that allows the 30-year-old frontman to remain at Old Trafford, but feels an emergency signing should be granted to the Red Devils if they do lose an in-form forward.

The former United striker told Betfair of Ighalo: “United need to know what is happening with him. If they know they will lose him, they need to find someone else to replace him.

“If they haven’t already found a replacement, they need to find someone quickly, but if he stays his team-mates get on well with him and he has Premier League experience which is a big plus.

“For nine games, if they could come to an understanding and then he can go back, this would be the best option.

“If a team is losing a loan player because of the situation, the federation should allow a team to get someone else because of the situation.

“If Ighalo goes, United should be allowed to get a replacement, they are in a great place going into this final part of the season and they have a great chance of getting top four, but it will be very difficult as no one wants to join for nine games.

“The best scenario is for them to come to an agreement to keep Ighalo for the few games, otherwise they will lose out on a player that can score goals in the race for the top four.”

While losing Ighalo would deliver an unwelcome blow to United’s plans, they have welcomed Marcus Rashford back into the fold after injury and still have the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood raring to go.