Man Utd revelation Fernandes has been a 'brilliant signing' - Shaw

The Red Devils full back praised the impact of the Portuguese midfielder at the Theatre of Dreams

left-back Luke Shaw warned there is so much more to come from star Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been a revelation since arriving from CP in January, with two goals and three assists in five Premier League matches.

The international brilliantly teed up Anthony Martial in Sunday's 2-0 derby victory over – his quick free-kick helping to break the deadlock before Scott McTominay's stoppage-time strike.

Fernandes has been hailed for his performances and team-mate Shaw joined the list following the Manchester showdown at the Theatre of Dreams.

"At times we know he's going to lose possession, but we need them sort of risk passes that are going to unlock defences," Shaw said.

"He's been a brilliant signing so far and he's already come in with a few assists and a few important goals.

"We will keep pushing the standards and we'll keep pushing him because there's so much more from him to come."

United appear to have turned a corner under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions.

The Red Devils, who have not lost in the Premier League since January, are fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed in the race for the final spot.

"I think back then emotions got over us too much and I think we didn't maintain that, and I think this time we're in different sort of position," Shaw said as he looked back on United's 11-match unbeaten streak during Solskjaer's initial interim tenure last season..

"We're probably more experienced to it now because it was very disappointing the way we dropped off and that's not Man United. We need to keep the standards high.

"I'm sure the boss and the coaches around us will keep pushing, but also us as players we need to push each other every day to get to where we want to be. I have no doubt that we can finish off the season really strong."

Manchester United's next match comes in the round of 16 with the first leg in against LASK Linz on Thursday.