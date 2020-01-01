‘Man Utd & Real Madrid weren’t built in a day’ – Beckham calls for patience at Inter Miami

The Red Devils and Blancos legend has seen his MLS expansion franchise get off to a shaky start, but long-term vision is being shown in Florida

David Beckham has called for patience as his vision takes shape at Miami, with the legend eager to point out that “ , , and the Premier League wasn’t built in a day”.

The Red Devils and Blancos icon has been forced to speak out after seeing his debut campaign as an owner in American reach a disappointing and premature conclusion.

After much excitement when they were added to the schedule in the States, Inter Miami have bowed out of the MLS is Back tournament at the group stage after suffering five successive losses to open their 2020 season.

Beckham would have been hoping for much more, but is not about to get caught up in any doom and gloom.

A man who helped to raise the profile of MLS when linking up with the in 2007 is playing a long game in Florida, with the experiences taken from his own playing career having shown that long-term vision is required in order to hit ultimate goals.

"Sometimes the road is long and [you] need to take a breather," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "Manchester United, Real Madrid, La Liga and the premiership wasn't built in a day.

"Teams players and clubs need time to flourish but when they do all the hard times seem so distant.

"It's important to take time to reflect on what we have achieved so far.

"I'm proud of my team, our club and the amazing fans that we have. Patience is a virtue."

Inter Miami remain very much a work in progress after what has been a testing start for the club in an exciting new era.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their efforts, and that of their domestic rivals, but optimism remains high when it comes to future success.

Club coach Diego Alonso has said: "I think football in these three or five games has been unjust with us. We've got a lot less than we deserved.

"I feel in the game [against ] we didn't play as well as the one before against Philadelphia, but the team deserves more and has got little.

"We'll have to keep trying, working. I don't regret being the coach of these players. I'm with them more now than ever.

"I'm convinced that we'll get out of this believing and trusting in them, lifting confidence and trying to get better in the week so that football gives us the rewards we deserve."