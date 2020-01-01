Man Utd need three new starters to challenge for title & Champions League, says Giggs

A legendary Old Trafford figure says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to add to his ranks in order for the Red Devils to compete with the elite again

Ryan Giggs has expressed his belief that need three new starters in order to challenge for the Premier League title and next season.

United secured a third-place finish in the top flight after a final-day victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were way off the top-four pace at the turn of the year, but the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes sparked an impressive turnaround in fortunes.

More teams

The Red Devils were unbeaten in their final 14 Premier League games - a run which included nine victories - and they ended up finishing above on goal difference.

A first trophy since 2017 will also be delivered to Old Trafford if United go all the way in the next month, with a quarter-final showdown against either or Copenhagen on the cards should they finish off LASK in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Solskjaer has been tipped to complete a squad rebuild in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane all being linked with big-money moves to Manchester.

Giggs is among those who believe United are still a few players short of the finished article, and he says the allure of Champions League football will be crucial in attracting top talent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Red Devils legend told Premier League Productions of his old club's return to Europe's elite stage: "It’s huge.

"Attracting players as well. Some players will choose clubs that are in the Champions League and holding on to some too. It’s just huge.

"Eventually when we get crowds back Champions League nights at Old Trafford are special.

Article continues below

"Ole's beginning to mould a team which is exciting. He said that they were running out of legs a little bit.

"After lockdown, he’s played the same team more or less which he had to because they’re on such a good run so it was hard to chop and change.

"They need three players I would say that can go into the starting XI even to challenge for the league and the Champions League next year."