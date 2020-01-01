‘Man Utd need a repeat of Larsson loan’ – Red Devils require another six players after poor recruitment, says Neville

The former full-back has hit out at the Old Trafford board over their failure to build a winning team and picked out what the club needs now

need up to six new players and could explore a loan deal up front similar to that which once brought Henrik Larsson to the club, says Gary Neville, with a Red Devis legend once again taking aim at the Old Trafford board when he comes to transfer failings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to bolster his ranks during the current window, with much of the focus so far in January having been on midfield creativity, with a big-money deal for star Bruno Fernandes still being mooted.

An untimely injury to Marcus Rashford has, however, seen attention switch to the final third of the field, with Neville among those to have called for a proven performer to be drafted in.

The former United full-back told his podcast for Sky Sports: “To lose Marcus Rashford is a big problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He wasn’t blessed with a large pool of strikers and forwards anyway.

“I don’t know how they’re going to cope without him other than to try and sign somebody who can fill that gap and that’s not going to be easy because no one is going to let Manchester United just pick someone off the top shelf and go ‘you have him’ – everybody is looking to look after their own club and they just have to be somehow smart enough to get someone who can do a job for the club.

“It might even be a loan. In the past, United brought Henrik Larsson in short-term and he did a very good job for the club just to get the club over the line.

“It might just be it’s not the perfect striker who comes in in January but Manchester United just need a body, somebody who can get out there and contribute essentially what that team needs until the end of the season.”

Neville added on United’s needs: “Marcus Rashford is out for potentially two or three months so they’re going to be light up front. You look at the midfield, it’s bleak. Paul Pogba is out, having an operation, but there’s more than the midfield and centre-forward that needs changing at the club.

“They need a centre-back. They need a left-back. They need a wide player, they need a striker, they need a midfielder. There’s five or six players needed in that squad not just one or two. Yeah, immediate to patch things up a midfielder and striker are essential because of the injuries to Rashford and Pogba but there are other things Manchester United have to be targeting.

“It’s a squad that’s had hundreds of millions spent on it but it looks like it needs hundreds of millions more. That’s worrying.”

United were given another indication of how far they are behind the elite in their latest Premier League outing, with arch-rivals inflicting a 2-0 defeat on the Red Devils as they edge their way towards a first top-flight title in 30 years.