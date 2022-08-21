'Man Utd look a relegation team' - Knighton sounds transfer warning amid talk of bid to wrestle ownership from Glazers

A man that has reignited his interest in completing a takeover at Old Trafford fears for the Red Devils’ future as they struggle on and off the pitch

Manchester United “look like a relegation team” and will continue to struggle “unless they sign some talented players” before the next transfer deadline, Michael Knighton has warned. The Red Devils remain pointless two games into the 2022-23 campaign, with humbling defeats suffered at the hands of Brighton and Brentford.

There has been movement on the recruitment front, with Brazil international midfielder Casemiro the latest to arrive from Real Madrid, but the general consensus is that more money will need to spent before September 1 if Erik ten Hag’s underperforming side are to rediscover a spark.

Could Man Utd face a relegation battle?

There is enough quality at Old Trafford for a rapid rise up the table to be made, but Knighton – who is once again exploring the possibility of completing a takeover of Premier League giants – has told the Daily Mail of struggles on and off the field: "It was only a matter of time before the problems would manifest themselves on the pitch. The first couple of games have been horrible and manager Erik ten Hag looked very distressed at Brentford, realising the task he has.

"Unless they sign some talented players at the end of the window, they look a relegation team."

Will the Glazer family sell Man Utd?

United’s cause over the coming months could potentially be aided if they were to change hands off the field, with the unpopular Glazer family facing further protests against their ongoing presence in the boardroom.

Knighton, who came close to acquiring the Red Devils back in 1989, has rekindled his interest in piecing together a takeover consortium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and a boyhood United supporter, has also stated that he would be interested in removing the Glazers from power if an opportunity presented itself.

Knighton is confident that a deal will be done at some stage, allowing the 13-time Premier League champions to start building towards a potentially brighter future.

He added: "United will cost a premium in excess of their share because of its name and history. Yet the owners have damaged the brand and lumbered it with debt. A reasonable price would be well under the reported £4.5bn they once turned down.

"The Glazers will know they are driving the value of their own asset down. They will not own Manchester United this time next year."