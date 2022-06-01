Man Utd-linked Timber not sure about giving up Champions League football & regular minutes at Ajax for Old Trafford transfer

The Dutchman says his gut feeling will be the deciding factor with regards to his next move

Manchester United-linked defender Jurrien Timber has admitted that he is not sure about a summer transfer because he'd be giving up Champions League football and regular minutes at Ajax.

Timber enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign at Ajax as he played a key role in their run to a second successive Eredivisie title.

The 20-year-old centre-half, who can also operate as a right-back, has reportedly attracted the attention of United with his performances, but has reservations over a potential move away from Johan Cruyff ArenA.

What has Timber said about United's interest?

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last term and already have the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof competing for starting berths in the heart of the defence.

Timber is assured of a spot in the Ajax starting XI and will still be able to play Champions League football if he stays put - which is why he won't rush into a high profile switch.

"In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor," the Netherlands international told De Telegraaf when quizzed on United's reported interest.

“The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club, but if you're not going to play there it's better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.

"We play football in the Champions League and I play there together with the best players in the Netherlands. That is not nothing.”

What has Ten Hag said about Timber?

Timber was brought into the first-team ranks at Ajax by Erik ten Hag, who left the club to take up the role of head coach at Old Trafford.

It has been suggested that the Dutch tactician is eager to arrange a reunion, and he did little to silence speculation when asked if the Ajax star could be set to join him in Manchester.

Ten Hag recently said in his own interview with De Telegraaf: "I think that all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights."

