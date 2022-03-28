Man Utd-linked Luis Enrique makes firm Spain declaration as Pedri asks boss to 'stay a long time'

Spain boss Luis Enrique has seemingly ruled himself out of leaving his international position for a club job, insisting he will be in Qatar when the World Cup begins later this year.

The competition is set to be hosted in the winter for the first time in its history and Spain are among the favourites after their performances in the 2020 Euros.

Luis Enrique is widely regarded to be one of the best managers around and has been linked with Manchester United, but he insists he isn't leaving any time soon.

What has been said?

"In Qatar I will be with Spain and what may come [after] we will see," Enrique said on Monday. "How can there still be doubt? Do I have to repeat it more times? There is no position that excites me more than representing my country in Qatar."

Midfielder Pedri also added: "Luis means a lot in this group, he ensures that everything has its rules. He helps us a lot and hopefully for the good of the National Team he stays a long time."

What about United?

The Red Devils are rumoured to have Luis Enrique on their shortlist of managerial targets as they continue to work through their options.

Interviews have reportedly been held with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag.

Although the former Barcelona manager has recommitted to Spain, there have been suggestions United would allow him to continue his international job and hire him after it, keeping Ralf Rangnick on temporarily as interim manager until then.

