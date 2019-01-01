Man Utd have to harness Liverpool 'turning point' - Fred

The Brazil international says last weekend's point against the Premier League leaders has lifted the squad at Old Trafford ahead of Norwich on Sunday

Fred says must harness last week’s positive point against as a turning point in an otherwise disappointing season.

United head into the weekend in 14th place in the Premier League, and will be wary of relegation-threatened Norwich on Sunday after the Canaries' performance against rivals earlier in the season.

But, with most expecting United to be in for a long afternoon at the hands of league leaders Liverpool last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could count themselves unlucky not to win when Adam Lallana cancelled out Marcus Rashford's controversial goal – and Fred says the game has given the squad a huge boost.

“We feel great,” he told the club’s website. “It was a really good game for us.

“We’re unhappy with having conceded the goal but in general we were very happy with the performance and now we need to focus to consistently produce this type of performance and get back to winning ways.”

“The game really lifted us again and it was what we needed. Tactically we got things right and we really need to make the most of that - it was an absolutely incredible intensity we played with.

“There are many positive points we can take into the game against Norwich. There were some negative points as well so we need to correct those on the pitch in our day-to-day preparation, but we need to take the positive points to Norwich, have a great game and go for the win.”

After a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old international has shown signs of improvement alongside Scott McTominay in midfield of late.

Article continues below

Fred has played 90 minutes in both of United’s last two league games and, rested for the midweek win over Partizan in the , will be hoping to continue his run of form on Sunday.

“I’m really happy to have had a run in the team,” he added.

“I’m not so happy about the way we’ve been playing at times but the game against Liverpool feels like a real turning point and I hope I can have a run of form and the team can have a run of form, play great games and get the victories. That’s what we’re all working towards to move us out of the position we’re in at the moment.”