‘Man Utd’s front three is as good as City’s and Liverpool’s’ – Neville hails Rashford, Martial and Greenwood

The former Red Devils star believes the firepower possessed at Old Trafford is up there with the very best in the Premier League

’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood is as good as any attacking unit in the Premier League, claims Phil Neville, with the standards set at and being emulated by those at Old Trafford.

Over the course of the last three years, the bar has been raised when it comes to fearsome frontlines in by the star-studded squad at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been integral to the domestic, continental and global success enjoyed by Liverpool.

At the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has also been working with some of the finest performers in the business including Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

More teams

The north west is proving to be a hot bed for such talent, with United now piecing together a devastating attacking trident of their own.

Home-grown stars Rashford and Greenwood continue to unlock exciting potential in their game, while international Martial is proving to be a reliable option as a No 9.

Rashford and Martial were back among those goals in United’s most recent outing as they edged past Crystal Palace 2-0, and Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now possesses one of the most devastating collections of frontmen in English football.

Article continues below

The former United star told Match of the Day: “I looked at it at the start of the lockdown and thought 'what areas do United need to invest in to close the gap to Man City and Liverpool? Straightaway I thought of the centre-forward [position], but them two [Martial and Rashford] are now causing Ole that bit of a problem.

“They're the best three - with Greenwood - in the league, up there with the Liverpool front three and the City front three. I think they have the ability to interchange positions and link with each other. I don't see any better.”

The efforts of United’s forwards have helped to keep them in the hunt for a top-four finish, while a 19-game unbeaten run across all competitions also has the Red Devils in the hunt for and glory.