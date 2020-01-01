Man Utd fined £20,000 for player conduct after VAR intervention during Liverpool defeat

The Football Association has sanctioned the Red Devils following their players' behaviour at Anfield last weekend

have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players during a defeat to Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday.

Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk's header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.

However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David de Gea prior to Firmino's strike.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United's players - including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking - gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.

The FA has now taken action against United after finding them guilty of a breach of rule E20(a).

"Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty," read a statement.

"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020."

The Red Devils went on to lose the match 2-0, with Mohamed Salah grabbing the decisive second goal in stoppage time for the hosts.

The result meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men failed to capitalise on fourth-placed 's defeat to Newcastle on Saturday, and they were unable to bounce back against in midweek.

The Clarets earned a stunning 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez.

United are now six points adrift of the places, with the Premier League now set to take a back seat for two weeks as the winter break comes into effect.

Article continues below

Solskjaer does still have two cup ties to prepare his side for before they take some time off, however, starting with an fourth-round tie at Tranmere on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be back in action three days later, as they make the short trip to Etihad Stadium to face local rivals .

The reigning champions hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the semi-final tie, but United did manage to beat City 2-1 in their own backyard back in December, and will be hoping to pull off another upset.