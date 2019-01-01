Man Utd don't need Haaland when they have Rashford & Martial, says Berbatov

The Red Bull Salzburg striker has been sensational this season but the Red Devils should have faith in their current stars, according to the Bulgarian

Dimitar Berbatov says do not need to sign 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland because Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are good enough to lead the team's attack.

The Red Devils are contenders to sign the Norway international, who has caught the attention of Europe's top teams with his incredible form.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season for Red Bull Salzburg, including eight in the group stage.

Haaland reportedly favours a move to Old Trafford and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his former Molde charge "knows what he's going to do" about his next move.

But former United striker Berbatov says the Red Devils would be better off sticking with the young players they have instead of splashing out on Haaland.

"[Haaland] is good and he is still young," Berbatov told Sky Sports. "He is developing and maybe he can get better.

"But I've said many times before that Martial and Rashford are, for me, the two main strikers that Manchester United need to keep. I love them.

"I played with Martial in , I know how good he can be. Now he is in the place he can develop and become a world star.

"Everyone knows how good Rashford can be as well. He is still 22, something like that, so he still has a long way to go and he can become even better.

"So, for me, they need to stick with these two players."

Rashford is United's top scorer in all competitions this season, with 14 goals from 23 appearances, while Martial has returned to the starting XI after recovering from a hamstring injury.

With 18-year-old Mason Greenwood, who has seven goals to his name, also in the squad, Berbatov feels United have enough variety in attack and suggested that Haaland would be a gamble.

"If they need to buy one more [striker], I'm not sure because Manchester United fans want to see speed, beating players, getting past players, having confidence, scoring fantastic goals," Berbatov said.

"I'm not sure that if they buy a typical centre-forward, he's going to fit into the system. I forgot about Mason Greenwood as well.

"I said it before, if you buy someone, the players will be like: 'wait a minute, I'm young and if you buy someone it means you don't trust me'.

"They need to stick with these young players because they have so much talent. Just nurture them, show them the right way and they'll be fantastic."