Man Utd confirm Pogba departure amid Juventus transfer rumours

The World Cup winner is set to move on to a new challenge after an underwhelming second spell at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30 amid rumours the midfielder is set to return to Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba became the most expensive player in United's history when he re-signed for the club from Juve in an £89 million ($112m) deal back in 2016.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman was unable to live up to that hefty price tag, and the Red Devils have decided against extending his contract after his latest underwhelming campaign.

What have United said about Pogba?

United have said a final goodbye to Pogba in a statement on their official website, which reads: "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba's frustrating second spell at United

Pogba returned to United after four hugely successful seasons at Juve, where he became a multiple Serie A winner and one of the best midfielders in Europe.

He was ultimately unable to build on that reputation in Manchester, though, as a Carabao Cup and League Cup double in his first season back under Jose Mourinho proved to be the only trophies he would win with the Red Devils.

The 2021-22 season was arguably his worst yet as he only scored once in 29 appearances across all competitions while struggling with familiar fitness problems.

Pogba became a World Cup winner with France in 2018, but was never able to reach the same high level at club level with the Red Devils, and he will leave Old Trafford with a total of 39 goals and 51 assists to his name.

What next for Pogba?

Pogba has been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but GOAL has reported that Juve are leading the race to secure his services.

The Italian giants want to bring the 29-year-old back to Turin and have offered him a three-year deal worth €7.5 million (£6.3m/$7.9m), but he has not yet made a final decision on his next move.

