Man Utd captain Maguire 'embarrassed' after finally breaking woeful corner drought

Manchester United scored from a corner for the first time in 138 attempts when they opened the scoring against Leeds on Sunday.

Harry Maguire headed home the opening goal as the Red Devils ran out 4-2 winners at Elland Road.

It is the first time in almost a year that United have scored from a corner.

What happened?

The last time United scored from a corner was in April 2021, when they did so against Burnley.

Since then, Ralf Rangnick's side have had 138 corners and failed to find the net from each until Maguire scored on Sunday.

They had taken more corners than any other team in the Premier League without getting a goal.

"I'm embarrassed by the stat," Maguire said.

"I'm a big part of that set play routine but as a team we've been nowhere near good enough. If we scored more from set pieces we'd be higher up the table."

He added: "[The conditions] were really bad. We came out at the start of the second half and tried to play the same way, but got caught in it.

"It was old school, I'm sure it was good to watch but thankfully we came out on top."

What has been said?

After that goal, Bruno Fernandes doubled United's lead before half-time but Leeds managed to claw their way back through goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

United ended up taking all three points, however, as Fred and Anthony Elanga chipped in with goals in the second half.

"We needed to start the second half better, for sure," said captain Maguire.

"They came out right on top of us; their first goal is obviously really lucky and it got them right back in it and then they scored a good goal.

"We had to fight back and stick together; we knew it was a tough place to come but we knew we had qualities and could hurt them.

"We said at half time we needed to score more in the second half and we managed to do that."

