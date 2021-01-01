Man Utd 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

The Red Devils are expected to look a little different next season when they take to the pitch in fresh adidas gear

Manchester United's kit collaboration with adidas heads into its seventh season in 2021-22 and the Old Trafford faithful want something stylish as they prepare of a Premier League title assault.

Recent editions made by the German sportswear manufacturer have been very similar, with the 2018-19 and 2019-20 home kits being notable exceptions, while the away kits have seen some more variation, with silver, pink, blue and gold designs.

There will be one big alteration in 2021-22, with TeamViewer replacing Chevrolet as the club's chief jersey sponsor, so there will be a fundamental change to the feel of United's kits.

Ahead of the new campaign, Goal takes a look at what the Red Devils will be wearing and release dates, as well as leaks and rumours about potential styles.

Manchester United 2021-22 home kit & release date

Photos leaked in April appeared to show the new Manchester United home, away and third kits, but there has not yet been an official announcement or reveal.

Adidas-made Arsenal and Bayern Munich away kits were revealed in May, but it looks increasingly likely that fans will have to wait until June or July for the Red Devils versions.

If the leaked photographs are to be believed, the 2020-21 home kit will have a retro look, with a white crew-neck collar and white cuff bands on the sleeves.

It is said that the design has been inspired by the Manchester United kits of the Sir Matt Busby era of the 1960s - the 1968 European Cup winners' vintage in particular.

The iconic adidas three stripes will feature across the shoulders.

Manchester United 2021-22 away kit & release date

The leaked photos of the Manchester United away kit show a design which evidently takes inspiration from the 1990-91 Red Devils away jersey, which, interestingly, was also made by adidas.

Blue and white with red insignia and adidas stripes, it appears to be a modern take on the jersey worn in the early days of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure which featured geometric patterns.

The rumoured third kit is another new direction for the Red Devils, with a two-toned blue geometric pattern complemented by yellow - a colour which, again, hasn't been seen on United jerseys since the 1990s.

Unrest over the Glazer family's stewardship of the club has led some fans to call for the green and gold to return to the team jersey, similar to the 1992-94 third kit, but that remains wishful thinking, for now at least.

How much will they cost & where to buy?

Fans will be able to buy the new Manchester United kits from the club megastore at Old Trafford, as well as the usual high street sports retail outlets.

Alternatively, they'll be available to purchase online using the official club webstore.

Last season's Manchester United jerseys cost £78 for adults and kids jerseys could be bought for £56.

Note: prices may vary.