Man City turn transfer attentions to Anderlecht's Gomez as left-back search continues

The Spain under-21 international is on the radar of Premier League champions as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad

Manchester City are in talks to sign 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. However, any transfer for the former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund defender is expected to be in addition to any move for a first-team full-back.

Pep Guardiola would still want a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal in earlier in the transfer window, but City have shelved any moves for Brighton's Marc Cucurella as he edges closer to a move to Chelsea.

Who is Gomez?

The Spain under-21 international has been a regular for Belgian side Anderlecht since he switched to them from Dortmund in June 2021.

Gomez was voted the club's Player of the Year last season after making 49 appearances under former boss and ex-City captain Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old started as an attacking player during his time at Barcelona's La Masia Academy and was once dubbed the 'new Iniesta'.

Named in GOAL's NXGN top 50 teenagers on the planet in 2019, Dortmund had paid €3m to take him to the Bundesliga but he played just 10 minutes over three first-team appearances before moving to Belgium.

How is City's hunt for a left-back going?

Fellow Spaniard Cucurella was City's top target but they have refused to meet Brighton's £50m ($61m) valuation of another former Barca defender.

City continue to be linked with a number of players but Guardiola currently has right-back Joao Cancelo, academy product Josh Wilson-Esbrand and centre-back Nathan Ake as his options.

"If it's possible [to strengthen we will] but if not, we stay with the players we have," he said ahead of the Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

"Joao can play there, Josh can play there, Nathan can play there. I never complain about the squad I have since the first season. It is always for the benefit of the club, not for me, and I support the club."