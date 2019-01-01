Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday

Manchester City could be without Kevin De Bruyne for Thursday’s crunch clash with Liverpool.

City boss Pep Guardiola also faces a headache over who to play at left-back, in the absence of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

MAN CITY INJURIES

De Bruyne missed Sunday's win at Southampton with a muscle injury. Guardiola has said it is nothing serious but the Belgian's participation against Liverpool is far from guaranteed.

Ilkay Gundogan also missed Sunday’s game and is doubtful for Thursday.

Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Delph is suspended.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola will have to decide whether to stick with Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back or opt for Danilo, or possibly Aymeric Laporte.

Zinchenko endured a torrid first half against Southampton but Guardiola praised him as the best player on the pitch due to his reaction. However, the Ukrainian has rarely been trusted in big matches and it would still be something of a surprise if he were to start.

That said, should Danilo play there it would mean Kyle Walker coming back in at right-back, and Guardiola has left the England international on the bench for the last two games as a result of his poor form. Laporte has played at left-back this season but has looked far more convincing in the centre.

Vincent Kompany started on Sunday but John Stones would be a good bet to return to the side.

If De Bruyne is not fit enough to play then Bernardo Silva is most likely to deputise.

Leroy Sane could return to the front three after missing out on Sunday, most likely in place of Riyad Mahrez.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are still without centre-backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Article continues below

James Milner is touch and go to make the City game after missing out against Newcastle and Arsenal over Christmas, while Alberto Moreno could be available for selection, although he would not expect to start ahead of Andy Robertson.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out with a long-term knee injury but is expected back in training in February.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Manchester City have won just one of their last 11 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D3 L7), although that was a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool have only won one of their last nine league visits to the Etihad Stadium (D3 L5), winning 4-1 in Jurgen Klopp’s first away game against the Citizens since taking over the Reds. They have conceded 20 goals in those nine away games (2.2 per game).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (seven) than he has against anyone else in his managerial career, although only two of those defeats have come in home games (P6 W2 D2 L2).

February 2016 was the last time Manchester City lost consecutive home Premier League games, losing to Leicester and Spurs; manager Pep Guardiola has never lost consecutive home league games as a manager.

Liverpool have won only five of their last 17 matches in all competitions in January (D5 L7), with the Reds losing nine of Jurgen Klopp’s 24 matches during the month (W8 D7).

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has scored in all six of his home league appearances against Liverpool (six goals), the best 100% rate of home games scored in by any player against any opponent in Premier League history.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in five goals in his last four games against Manchester City in all competitions (three goals, two assists).

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 20:00 GMT (15:00 ET) on Thursday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.