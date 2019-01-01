Man City star Walker deletes Harry Maguire-themed tweet trolling Liverpool

The England defender resurrected the viral tweet of Harry Maguire during England’s World Cup campaign in an attempt to troll the Reds

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has deleted a controversial tweet in which he appeared to poke fun at Liverpool for failing to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

The Reds’ 1-1 draw with Leicester on Wednesday night meant they moved five points clear of second-place City, who lost 2-1 to Newcastle just 24 hours earlier.

Walker, never famed for holding back on social media, tweeted a photo of Harry Maguire which became popular last summer, with the phrase: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points ahead.”

It was, of course, Maguire who ultimately earned the visitors a point on their trip to Anfield, when his strike just before half-time put Leicester on level terms.

As if Liverpool fans were not already frustrated about the result, Walker’s tweet will only serve to further exacerbate the rivalry between the clubs.

The right-back almost immediately removed the tweet, but not quick enough for Twitter users, many of whom managed to screenshot the post.

The incident is a rather ironic one for Walker, especially considering he poked fun at Paul Pogba just last month for deleting a controversial tweet following Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Manchester United manager.

City and Walker will be hoping to bounce back immediately from their disappointing outing against Newcastle, however, they face a tough run of matches in the upcoming weeks.

Who deletes tweets these days!? https://t.co/CnBnoXyM1m — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 18, 2018

Pep Guardiola’s side face Arsenal on Sunday, Everton next Wednesday [a game rearranged after City made it to the final of the League Cup] and then Chelsea the following weekend, in their next three Premier League games.

The reigning champions cannot afford any more slip-ups after losing four Premier League games in the space of two months.

As for Liverpool, they face West Ham and Bournemouth in the next two, before a huge game against Manchester United.