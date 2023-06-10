'I was playing sh*t!' - Man City match-winner Rodri admits he was terrible before scoring heroic goal in Champions League final

Rodri admits he played "sh*t" in the first half of the Champions League final, before he scored the winning goal against Inter on Saturday.

Rodri scored brilliant winner

City won 1-0 in Istanbul

Club complete treble

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodri admitted that he played poorly throughout the first half against Inter, before scoring a brilliant curled winner in the second half that completed a historic treble. City have also won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The Spaniard got onto the end of a loose ball in the box and curled it beyond Andre Onana in the 68th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the final, Rodri said: "Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here [points to the fans] waited I don't know how many years. They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn't easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack. We gave everything. I wasn't good in the first half, I was playing sh*t. Finals are like this. You can't expect to play well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals.

"We want more. More ambition. It's a dream. This moment will never happen again. We hope next year but we deserve to celebrate. All of these players who made the club big, [lists players like Sergio Aguero and David Silva] this one is for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have now won the Champions League or the first time in their history, and have become the first English club to win the treble since Manchester United managed to do so in 1999.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? City will celebrate for some time to come before taking on Bayern Munich on July 26 in their first pre-season friendly.