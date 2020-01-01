Man City loanee Adarabioyo reveals his standout moment at Blackburn Rovers

The Anglo-Nigerian had a fine campaign during his loan stint in the Championship, helping the Ewood Park outfit finish 11th in the league table

Tosin Adarabioyo has picked ’ 2-1 win over as his memorable moment during the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old, who spent the entire season on loan at Blackburn, was a key part of Tony Mowbray's defensive set-up and played in 34 games.

Aside from his defensive contributions, Adarabioyo also scored crucial goals for the Rovers, which include his first professional goal - in the match against Wednesday - in November 2019.

He picked the encounter because his 88th-minute equaliser inspired a late Blackburn comeback, and the defender also expressed his appreciation to the fans who showered him love during his temporary stint at the club.

“The moment that stands out was the win over Sheffield Wednesday at home,” he told the club website in his farewell chat. “It was my first goal, and then Bucko [John Buckley] went on to get that dramatic winner late on.

“It was a goal that put us back into the game and helped us get the win, a great day for all of us.

“I love our fans, they've given me lots of support and a lot of love ever since I walked through the door. I've come here, I've had the song, which I really appreciate, it's just a shame they haven't been in stadiums for the final games.

“I'm very thankful to them, they've been fantastic all season and I certainly wish them and everyone at the club all the very best for the future."

Blackburn Rovers finished the campaign in 11th after earning 63 points from 43 Championship outings.

Adarabioyo admitted the team’s regret after missing out on the play-offs, however, he feels satisfied with the improved playing minutes he got this season.

Last season, the Man City defender was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion where he played 30 league games – four games fewer than he managed at Ewood Park.

“We were all disappointed that we didn't get over the line and get into the play-offs, but looking back, I've really enjoyed my time at the club," Adarabioyo added. “We were desperate to get into the top six and it was heartbreaking that we couldn't quite do it in the end.

“It's been a long season with everything that's gone on, and it was mainly down to a few results as to why we didn't get ourselves over that line.

“It's been a great experience to be amongst some great lads," he added. "On a personal level, I feel like I've had a lot of good performances and have shown people what I can do.

“Last season I didn't play at centre half as much as I'd have liked to, so I'm delighted to have played regular football at the heart of the back four."