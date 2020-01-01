'Man City is my favourite club' - Ajax midfielder Alvarez reveals desire for Premier League move

The 23-year-old is hoping to impress enough in the Eredivisie to catch Pep Guardiola's attention

star Edson Alvarez has revealed his desire to one day join .

The international has impressed with the Dutch outfit since joining from Club America in July 2019, establishing himself as a key member of the first team.

Alvarez has featured in both central defence and central midfield for Ajax. In an interview with Voetbalzone, the 23-year-old admitted that adjusting to the Eredivisie took some time after his move from Liga MX.

“I always fight for my team and for my team-mates," Alvarez said. "I am reasonably satisfied with my level, but the football here is different from what I was used to at Club America.

“It all goes faster, so you have little time to make decisions. That is something I have to get better at."

Alvarez has enjoyed playing under manager Erik ten Hag, whose style he believes suits him well.

“I like our playing style and how we put pressure [on teams]," Alvarez said.

"Many teams are waiting for their opponent, but we are not. At Ajax you have to put constant pressure on for 90 minutes and I love that vision."

Ajax have recently seen three of their key players depart for bigger teams: Donny van de Beek, who moved to , Hakim Ziyech, who joined , and new full-back Sergino Dest.

But the Dutch giants, as they usually seem to do, have recovered by unearthing new young stars, including Antony and Mohammed Kudus. Alvarez has been impressed by the pair of 20-year-olds.

“The best players of this Ajax? Antony and Mo Kudus," Alvarez said. "Antony really is a top player. He is very fast, structured and also a nice person.

"He really has it all," Alvarez adds on Kudus, "so it's a shame for us that Mo has now been injured. I think he is our best player at the moment."

Though he's only been at Ajax for just over a year, Alvarez confessed that he's already dreaming of a move to .

“I would really like to achieve [an Eredivisie title] one day and then it is a dream of mine to play in the Premier League one day.

"Manchester City is my favourite club, so that would be perfect."