Man City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The defending champions have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Manchester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's side will then take on Bournemouth at home before facing off against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

City successfully defended their Premier League crown last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure a third straight title, and fifth in six years.

GOAL brings you Man City's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Man City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City 13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City 27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace 31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest 03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City 10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City 01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United 08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton 15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City 18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City 22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton 29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City 05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham 12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford 26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City 31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton 02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City 14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City 21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton 04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa 18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City 25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City 04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United 11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City 18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United 01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool 08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City 15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City 22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City 26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal 29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City 06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United 13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City 20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea 28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City

When do Man City play Liverpool in 2022-23?

Last season's top two will again be the title favourites heading into 2022-23, meaning that their matches against one another are likely to be key in deciding who lifts the trophy in May.

They will meet for the first time on Saturday, October 15 at Anfield, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium coming late in the season, on Saturday, April 1.

Both games in 2021-22 finished in 2-2 draws.

When do Man City play Man Utd in 2022-23?

The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Erik ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.

City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.

Man City tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Man City Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, for example, are more expensive.

Man City season tickets for 2022-23 are now sold out.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Man City games on the official club website.