Man City exploit every little detail - they know everything! - Mourinho

The Portuguese coach discussed his former rivals' approach, saying they were a team that knows how to win

know how to capitalise on every detail in a game, including trying to influence referees, according to Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola's men secured their second trophy of the season with a penalty shoot-out win over Mourinho's former club in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

They remain in contention for the , and in what has thus far been another impressive season.

Speaking on DAZN on Sunday, Mourinho discussed how City were able to manage every last detail in a game, including trying to impact referees.

"City are a team that knows everything," he said.

"And when I say it knows everything, they know how to exploit all the little things in games that only experienced teams with smart people, with many kilometres in their legs at this very high level, know how to control.

"Trying to get a yellow here or a yellow here in groups of players, three or four, around the referees trying to influence a decision.

"It is a team that plays football as well as it does so well this management of small details that ends up being important."

Mourinho also said that he believes that Chelsea star Eden Hazard would be a star with should he opt to join the Spanish side.

Manchester City are set to face West Ham on Wednesday as they look to keep up with atop the Premier League.

The Reds currently lead the defending champions by one point and are set to face on Wednesday.

Manchester City are also still fighting in the Champions League following a 3-2 win over in the first leg.

They overcame a Nicolas Otamendi red card in that match, scoring twice after the defender's dismissal to seal the first-leg advantage.

Pep Guardiola could be without Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho for that return leg as the two picked up injuries in Sunday's victory over Chelsea.