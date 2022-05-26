Manchester City-bound Alvarez hits double hat-trick for River Plate in Copa Libertadores

The Argentina international forward will be linking up with the Premier League champions over the summer, and he appears to be in good shape

Manchester City have had a deal for Julian Alvarez in place since January, but in the meantime he continues to break records in his native Argentina after scoring six goals in his latest Copa Libertadores appearance.

The 22-year-old found the target on 22 occasions across all competitions in 2021, bringing him to the attention of leading clubs in Europe before the Premier League champions swooped in with a £14 million ($18m) deal.

He is Manchester bound after the current campaign in South America, with Pep Guardiola forced to watch on for now as they prepare to welcome a player of considerable potential through their doors.

Watch Julian Alvarez score six goals for River Plate

Here is how Alvarez helped himself to two match balls against Lima Alliance Club by hitting a double hat-trick.

🔴⚪️💥Para volver a ver: uno por uno, los 8️⃣ goles ⚽️ que @RiverPlate le marcó a @ClubALoficial en la Fecha 6 de la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores.



🧐 ¿Cuál te gustó más?#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/w1aVuKmiTi — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) May 26, 2022

Alvarez sets record with his six-goal showing

A remarkable performance in the final third from Alvarez has seen him re-write the record books at River Plate.

He has become the first player in the club’s history to hit six goals in a single game, while being only the second to have achieved that feat in a Copa Libertadores game. The first was Carlos Sanchez for Club Blooming back in 1985.

Will Julian Alvarez play for Man City in 2022-23?

The Argentina international is creating quite a stir in Manchester, with City supporters looking forward to welcoming him into their ranks.

Article continues below

The Blues are already well-stocked for attacking talent, and have another deal in place for prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, but Alvarez is expected to see game time and will not be loaned out.

CEO Ferran Soriano has said: “We have had many offers from clubs to loan Julian Alvarez, but he is not going to leave. He will do the pre-season with us and I think he will stay. Barcelona were not among those who were interested.”

Further reading