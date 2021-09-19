Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians are at home for a second successive weekend as they carry on with their bid to defend the PSL title for a fourth consecutive season

Mamelodi Sundowns will be pushing to reclaim the top spot in the Premier Soccer League when they host TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

After dropping to third position on Saturday following wins by Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in their respective matches, Masandawana are now one point behind log leaders Stellies.

Victory for Sundowns will see them again settle at the top while a draw could drop them down to fourth spot in the event SuperSport United beat Swallows FC by a two-goal margin earlier on the same day.

They face TS Galaxy who have started their campaign on a struggling note and are yet to win any match while placed 14th on the table.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Date Sunday, September 19 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202