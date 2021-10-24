Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns’s bid for a second Caf Champions League title continues with a first-round, second leg match against Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

After securing a 2-2 draw away in Kinshasa last weekend, Masandawana would want to take advantage of their two away goals when they host their Congolese opponents.

The winner of this match proceeds to the group stage while the loser is relegated to the Caf Confederation play-offs.

With AmaZulu having reached the Champions League group stage at the expense of TP Mazembe and Marumo Gallants overcoming AS Vita in the Caf Confederation Cup, Sundowns are the last South African side left to deal with a team from DR Congo.

A win of any kind, or a goalless or 1-1 draw would be enough for Masandawana to go to the next stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Union Date Sunday, October 24 Time 16:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1

Squads & Team News Mamelodi Sundowns welcome back utility player Rivaldo Coetzee who was rested in the midweek trip to Golden Arrows. The defender-cum-midfielder returns together with Themba Zwane who also did not travel to Durban. Zwane’s return is bad news for Maniema after he struck a brace in Kinshasa last weekend. Rushine De Reuck is also expected back, having suffered an injury while on national duty with Bafana Bafana. There are injury concerns on left-back Divine Lunga who has not featured in their last two games while Mothobi Mvala is out together with Lebohang Maboe. Maniema Union forward Ricky Tulenge is expected back after serving a two-match suspension. The former AS Vita star was shown a straight red card in the preliminary round, away leg match against Gabonese side Bouenguidi. His return is some encouraging news for coach Tumba Djene and his team who need to score and cancel out Sundowns’ away goals.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are yet to concede in seven Premier Soccer League games, Maniema exposed them by firing two goals past Denis Onyango through Kitwa Kalowa and Tenda Mutuila.

That gives Maniema hope of getting a positive result in Tshwane especially if Sundowns continue with the centre-back pairing of Mosa Lebusa and Brian Onyango which appeared shaky in their last two games.

Article continues below

With Masandawana having also managed to get two away goals, they will be encouraged that Maniema’s defence could be unlocked again.

But they might need striker Peter Shalulile to return to his prolific best as the forward has now gone for two games without finding the back of the net.

The Brazilians are yet to lose a match this season but their opponents arrive in Pretoria on the backdrop of a three-match winless run consisting of a domestic league defeat to AS Vita, a draw against Renaissance and the first leg result against Sundowns.