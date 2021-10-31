‘I want to win Caf Champions League again’ – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Onyango after lifting MTN8

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has set his sights on winning the Caf Champions League after guiding the team to the MTN8 trophy against Cape Town City on Saturday.

After the final had ended 1-1 in normal time, the retired Uganda custodian was the hero for Sundowns as he saved five penalties during the shootout to inspire the Tshwane giants to their first Top 8 trophy since 2007.

It was Thapelo Morena who put Masandawana ahead in the 24th minute but City levelled in the second half courtesy of Fagrie Lakay in the 75th minute.

However, during the dramatic penalty shootout, the veteran goalkeeper saved the last penalty from City’s Thamsanqa Mkhize for the historic win at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The win helped Sundowns to win the trophy they last won more than a decade ago and Onyango now believes the latest achievement has given Sundowns the belief to win the Champions League again.

'We need to come for the Champions League'

“The more we fight the more we get the trophies and so I think we need to come for the Champions League,” the 36-year-old Onyango told the media as quoted by KickOff.

“Personally, I still want to win the Champions League because it is huge and that is what the club also wants. I want to be the first Ugandan to win it twice.”

On finally winning the MTN8, Onyango said: "Every trophy is special but this one has been away for a very long time.

“Someone told me that I was lucky number 14 since I wear jersey number 14 and it has been 14 years since Sundowns won the MTN8.

“So, probably the shirt number made it possible but good fight from the boys who kept on believing even when we missed the first two penalties, we knew that we needed to stay focused.

What can l say; 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚… 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚…



Big congratulations, @Masandawana👆🏾Another trophy in the cabin.



I dedicate this win to the goalkeeping department, to Kennedy Mweene who started this journey, goalkeeping coach & my other goalkeepers. We made it guys 🙌🏾

“This was a good one for me because I had never won it before. I have lost a couple of times. Before I got to Durban it was my son’s birthday and I told him that I’m bringing him a trophy and so this is it. This is his birthday gift.

"The blessings as well that we get from the kids and the family keeps us going.”

'I dedicate MTN8 to Mweene and goalkeeping department'

Onyango also took to his social media page to dedicate the trophy win to fellow goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and Sundowns’ goalkeeping department.

“What can l say; it's here.., it is here… Big congratulations,” Onyango wrote. “Another trophy in the cabin.

“I dedicate this win to the goalkeeping department, to Kennedy Mweene who started this journey, goalkeeping coach & my other goalkeepers. We made it guys.”

Onyango won the 2016 Champions League after Sundowns defeated Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate to win the competition for the first time in its history.