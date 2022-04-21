Mamelodi Sundowns have earned respect in Africa - Mngqithi adds to Ncikazi vs Simba SC dispute

After Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi claimed they were treated 'like animals' in Tanzania during a Caf Confederation Cup first leg duel against Simba SC, Manqoba Mngqithi has instead said Mamelodi Sundowns are treated fairly well.

Mngqithi did not want to delve into Nciakzi’s allegations much but said he would only complain about the state of training infrastructure outside South Africa.

"I would not want to dwell much on what coach Mandla [Ncikazi] said because I don’t know their experiences and what happened to them in Tanzania," Mngqithi said, as per Sowetan Live.

"With us, it is a bit different — in the past there were a lot of such bad treatments, but it was mind games more than anything else.

"Sundowns have earned a lot of respect on the continent, and we are treated fairly well. We are supported in these countries and I will not really complain about anything that much, except for the few things like training pitches and the bus [provided by the opposition], but we usually organise that ourselves to make sure that we don’t get any surprises."

The coach discussed how they have worked to overcome challenges such as poor pitches in the host countries.

"We send an advance team to make sure they prepare everything in terms of finding training pitches, buses, the hotel, and other logistics," he added.

"This is to make sure that we set our standards in the country that we are going to and we don’t rely only on our hosts. In some instances, you will find that the training pitch that you are given is of very poor quality. And when you are already there you can’t do much about it.

"When our advance team sees the training pitch and realises it is not good enough, they get another one privately, and it is the same with the bus. In Africa, they like to use a lot of these smaller buses called 'coasters', and sometimes it is too small to accommodate your contingent.

"In cases like that, you get a proper bus. These are some of your responsibilities. The hotel is your responsibility because in the past, the team hosting you organised the hotel and transport for you, but that was a bit bad because they would organise a hotel where they know you will have issues.

"As to what happened to Pirates, I would really not know what happened and I would not want to comment on something I don’t know."

The Brazilians will host Petro Atletico of Angola on April 23 for the second leg showdown of the Caf Champions League quarter-final. The Premier Soccer League side lost the first leg by a 2-1 margin.