Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena confirms ‘squabbles’ within technical set-up

The reaction comes after reports of a fallout between the trio which is currently preparing the team to face Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has hit out at a ‘mole’ at the club for leaking information to the media as he admits allegations of discord in their technical team.

Recent reports suggested working relations between Mokwena and his co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, as well as Steve Komphela, had broken.

This is the second season with Sundowns having such a coaching set-up which was established following the departure of Pitso Mosimane.

“I read the article and was expecting this question already,” said Mokwena as per Sport 24.

“It’s a difficult one to answer; it’s also difficult to come across as not being honest. But at the same time also to protect the club as we've got a very, very big game at the weekend. Our focus and our energies must be on that.

“But also, in the corner of my brain, there's also the need to clarify some of the things, and it's a pity because sometimes some of the things come out, and you're like ‘oh my goodness, how did this get out?’

“That is probably the biggest issue, having a mole and having people that report certain things to the media. We shouldn't have people in our club that go about that sort of behaviour, and that should not be allowed.

“In any organisation, any household, if ever there are any relations, of course, there is going to be one or two squabbles or disagreements. Those should not be blown out of proportion.”

The reports of cracks in the Masandawana technical teams were further fuelled by Komphela being linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

The reports also come as Premier Soccer League defending champions Sundowns have been struggling to play convincing football.

Mokwena said he was at pains to explain the situation within their technical team, saying one of them had to “apologise.”

“You know I get disappointed personally when I am on the other side, and to be honest with you, maybe this question should be posed to coach Manqoba Mngqithi,” Mokwena said.

“Because what was reported in the media, there is an element of truth to it, but for me, the coach apologised, and we moved on. It's important for Mamelodi Sundowns to move on, and I have nothing further to add.”

After failing to win their last two games, a 0-0 league outing against Chippa United and the 1-1 MTN8 semi-final clash against Golden Arrows, Sundowns now switch focus to Kaizer Chiefs.

They host Amakhosi in a league match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.