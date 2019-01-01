Malian defender Salif Coulibaly leaves Al Ahly for Iraqi side Al Shorta

The 30-year-old Mali defender lasted only six months with the Egyptians giants whom he helped reach the 2018 Caf final

Al Ahly have announced the departure of defender Salif Coulibaly for Iraqi side Al Shorta.

The 30-year-old defender leaves Al Ahly after only a six-month spell with the club he joined last July from Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

He helped the record eight-time African champions reach the 2018 Caf Champions League although they finished as runners-up to champions Esperance.

"Al Ahly honoured defender Salif Coulibaly after the end of his time with the club," Al Ahly said on their website.

The defender was presented with Al Ahly souvenirs during a brief send-off ceremony, having last featured for the Cairo giants in last Saturday's Caf Champions League match against AS Vita at home.

Also on the move from Al Ahly is defender Mahmoud El-Gazzar who has been loaned out to fellow Egyptian Primier League side El Gouna. Usually a bit-part player, the 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season at El Gouna.

He becomes the fifth Al Ahly player to be loaned out to El-Gouna this season after goalkeeper Omar Radwan, Amr El-Saadawy, Ahmed Hamdi and Ahmed Yasser Rayan.

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi is back in the Al Ahly squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Ajayi has been included in the squad to travel to Algerian side Saoura for Friday's Caf Champions League match.