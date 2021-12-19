Mali forward Yatabare inspires Sivasspor to victory courtesy of Gradel and Kayode assists

Mali international Mustapha Yatabare scored a brace to steer Sivasspor to a 3-1 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League match on Saturday.

The visitors did not start the match as they had anticipated; they wasted several chances in the opening exchanges and two minutes before half-time, they paid the price.

The Malian defender Samba Camara was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net to ensure the hosts went to the break with a slim 1-0 lead.

Five minutes after the break, Sivasspor made up for the missed chances when Moroccan star Faycal Fajr capitalised on poor defending to find the back of the net and bring the teams into level terms.

With 15 minutes to go, 34-year-old Ivory Coast international Max Gradel set up Yatabare who did not waste the opportunity to give his team a lead for the first time in the game.

The goal made Kasimpasa increase their attacks in search of an equalizer. They left their defenders exposed and in a swift counter-attack, in the 81st minute, they were punished.

This time around, it was Nigeria attacker Olarenwaju Kayode who teed up Yatabare to complete his brace and ensure his team comfortably won their top-tier assignment.

The win took Sivasspor to the eighth position, pending Sunday's matches, with 25 points. They have so far managed six wins, seven draws and four losses in the 17 games they have played this season. The team has further scored 25 goals and conceded 16.

Relegation-threatened Kasimpasa remain at the bottom of the table with just 11 points from 17 matches as well. Of those games, they have won two, drawn five and lost 10. They have further conceded 27 goals and scored just 16.

Other teams that are in danger of suffering relegation are Goztepe, Yeni Malatyaspor, and Rizespor who are placed 17th, 18th, and 19th respectively.